The 1975 Detail New LP ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’

The 1975 have detailed their upcoming third album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, revealing the LP’s 15-song track list and impending release date.

The album, the follow-up to 2016’s I Like it When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, arrives November 30th and boasts the previously released singles “Love It If We Made It,” “Give Yourself a Try” and “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME.”

A song titled “The 1975” opens the 15-song set, while other mouthful song titles include “The Man Who Married a Robot / Love Theme,” “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You” and “I Like America & America Likes Me.”

The 1975 singer Matt Healy previously promised that a companion LP tentatively titled Notes on a Conditional Form would follow the band’s new album in 2019. The group also unveiled their upcoming album’s sparse cover art and provided pre-order links for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships:

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships Track List

1 “The 1975”

2 “Give Yourself a Try”

3 “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME”

4 “How to Draw / Petrichor”

5 “Love It If We Made It”

6 “Be My Mistake”

7 “Sincerity Is Scary”

8 “I Like America & America Likes Me”

9 “The Man Who Married a Robot / Love Theme”

10 “Inside Your Mind”

11 “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You”

12 “Surrounded by Heads and Bodies”

13 “Mine”

14 “I Couldn’t Be More in Love”

15 “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)”