The 1975 Drop ‘Me and You Together Song,’ Announce 2020 Tour

The 1975 have released another taste of their upcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form. “Me & You Together Song” is the fourth track off the album, which was recently pushed back to April.
Bright and upbeat, “Me & You Together Song” sees Matty Healy narrating his relationship with “the one who makes [him] feel right.” He offers up glimpses into the stages of them falling in love and his fantasies of their future. “I had a dream where we had kids/You would cook, I’d do the nappies,” he sings on the second verse. “We went to Winter Wonderland/It was shit but we were happy.”
Notes on a Conditional Form will be released on April 24th. Immediately following the album’s release, the 1975 will embark on a tour in support of the new music, with Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee opening for the UK band on most dates of the tour. Their North American trek will wrap with an appearance at Bonnaroo in June.
The new album serves as a sequel to the band’s 2018 album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships and completes their “Music for Cars” release cycle, as they have titled it. The 1975 previously released three other tracks off the 22-track LP, including the opening, self-titled instrumental, which features a monologue from climate change activist Greta Thunberg, “Frail State of Mind,” and “People.”
The 1975 North American Tour Dates:
April 27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 29 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)
May 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 3 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
May 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
May 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum +
May 8 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre +
May 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 13- Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
May 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
May 19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
May 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 29 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
June 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
June 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 5 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
June 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
June 9 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center *
June 12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +
Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *
Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +