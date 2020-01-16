The 1975 Drop ‘Me and You Together Song,’ Announce 2020 Tour

The 1975 have released another taste of their upcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form. “Me & You Together Song” is the fourth track off the album, which was recently pushed back to April.

Bright and upbeat, “Me & You Together Song” sees Matty Healy narrating his relationship with “the one who makes [him] feel right.” He offers up glimpses into the stages of them falling in love and his fantasies of their future. “I had a dream where we had kids/You would cook, I’d do the nappies,” he sings on the second verse. “We went to Winter Wonderland/It was shit but we were happy.”

Notes on a Conditional Form will be released on April 24th. Immediately following the album’s release, the 1975 will embark on a tour in support of the new music, with Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee opening for the UK band on most dates of the tour. Their North American trek will wrap with an appearance at Bonnaroo in June.

The new album serves as a sequel to the band’s 2018 album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships and completes their “Music for Cars” release cycle, as they have titled it. The 1975 previously released three other tracks off the 22-track LP, including the opening, self-titled instrumental, which features a monologue from climate change activist Greta Thunberg, “Frail State of Mind,” and “People.”

The 1975 North American Tour Dates:

April 27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)

May 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 3 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

May 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum +

May 8 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre +

May 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 13- Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

May 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

May 19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

May 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 29 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

June 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

June 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 5 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

June 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

June 9 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center *

June 12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +

Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *

Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +