The 1975’s Matty Healy Launches Podcast With Brian Eno, Stevie Nicks, Kim Gordon and More

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy announced that he’ll be launching a podcast in partnership with The Face magazine, with the first episode featuring Brian Eno dropping Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The podcast also features Healy in conversation with other musical guests, including Stevie Nicks, Kim Gordon, Steve Reich, Conor Oberst, Mike Kinsella of American Football, Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream and more.

Healy tweeted out a snippet of his conversation with Eno, where the British music pioneer discusses his first ambient record, Music for Airports. “When that came out, there was a review in an American magazine where the guy said — in very critical terms, he gave it a very poor one-star or something — he said, ‘This music has no beat, no words, no melodies and no chord changes.’ And I thought, ‘Ah, that was a success, then.'”

The 1975 will release their latest album, Notes on a Conditional Form, on May 22nd via Dirty Hit. They have shared a half dozen singles from the LP so far, including “People,” “Frail State of Mind,” “Me & You Together Song,” “The Birthday Party,” “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” and most recently “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).”