‘Emo Multiverse Is Glitching’: The 1975’s Matty Healy Performs With Dashboard Confessional

Matty Healy stepped away from the 1975 to jam out with emo rockers Dashboard Confessional. During the Chris Carrabba-led band’s set at the Audacy Beach Festival — which the 1975 co-headlined — in Florida, Healy jammed out on electric guitar with the rest of the group for their closing song “Hands Down.”

“Emo multiverse is glitching,” Healy captioned a video of him dancing around while playing electric guitar and singing along to the lyrics.

Healy spoke to Audacy, which hosted the festival, about joining Carrabba on stage “for five minutes,” saying the two have known each other for a while and have had a connection ever since they met.

“We’ve been a band since 2002-2003, so we were around in that whole scene, people just didn’t care about us, so we survived it,” he told the audio company. “I just wanted to be in Dashboard for a minute.”

“I didn’t tell anyone,” Healy said as his bandmates laughed, saying they didn’t know he was going to join DC for the performance.

Meanwhile, Carrabba described the 1975 as “the greatest band in the world” onstage, something Healy said was “very sweet for him to say.”

“We’re all big fans,” Carrabba told Audacy. “It’s not the first time he’s played with us, but it’s the first time he’s played with us in America. It’s a special thing.”

Carrabba explained that Healy had reached out to the group about wanting to join them during their performance of "Screaming Infidelities," but "he was worried he would get here too late, so he said, 'Great, I'll play guitar during "Hands Down,"' " Carrabba said.

Healy previously joined Dashboard for a performance in London in 2019, where he sang 1975’s “Sex” with the band after they covered the song on an EP two years prior.

Sunday’s lineup for Audacy Beach Festival included Machine Gun Kelly, The Used, Gayle, Waterparks, and Sueco. On Saturday, Muse and Jack White were in charge of closing the night of music.