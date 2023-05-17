The Japanese House Taps the 1975’s Matty Healy for Swooning ‘Sunshine Baby’

The 1975’s Matty Healy has joined British singer-songwriter the Japanese House (a.k.a. Amber Bain) for a new single, “Sunshine Baby.”

“Sunshine Baby” is a glimmering piece of nostalgic, solemn dream pop, with Healy joining Bain on the hook, “Sitting in the backseat/Driving with my sunshine baby/We’ll have gone a little crazy/Surely someone’s gonna save me.” The song was co-produced by Chloe Kraemer and Healy’s 1975 bandmate George Daniel.

"Sunshine Baby is my nickname for my dog, and my ex and I always used to lay on the beach together being sunshine babies," Bain recalled in a statement. "The chorus is kind of a submission to the end of our relationship, but singing it in a positive light. There's a transience in every part of a relationship, and in the circle of everything it comes back around."

“Sunshine Baby” will appear on the Japanese House’s upcoming album, In the End It Always Does, which is set to arrive June 30 via Dirty Hit Records. The Japanese House has already shared two other songs from the album, “Sad to Breathe” and lead single, “Boyhood.” Along with Healy and Daniel, the LP features contributions from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and Muna’s Katie Gavin.

In the End It Always Does follows the Japanese House’s 2019 debut album, Good at Falling, as well as their 2020 EP Chewing Cotton Wool.