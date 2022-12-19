First Raw Meat And Now a Tattoo: The 1975’s Matt Healy Concert Antics Continue

I guess you could call a 1975 concert “performance art.” During the band’s recent tour stop in Newport, Kentucky, frontman Matty Healy took a break during the show to… get a tattoo.

During the show, the rest of the band stopped playing and went offstage as some dramatic classical music started to play. Then, a tattoo artist wearing what appeared to be a doctor’s uniform took the stage and promptly began engraving some letters onto Healy’s chest. “I’m a man,” the tattoo read.

matty healy getting a tattoo on stage pic.twitter.com/pVYcdkd8sT — a (@anj2928) December 17, 2022

Naturally, fans shared footage of the moment on social media. Healy could be seen lounging on an onstage couch while smoking a cigarette as the tattoo artist disinfected part of his torso and started to give him the tattoo.

One fan’s reaction captured the moment best: “What the fuck!”

Healy has been doing some crazy things while on tour. At several previous stops of his band’s At Their Very Best tour, Healy has been seen eating giant slabs of raw meat mid-performance. He also made out with a fan on stage last month and kissed his bandmate, Ross MacDonald.

when you realize matty healy is getting a tattoo in front of you pic.twitter.com/0hALFucYdW — megan (@mega_tro_n) December 17, 2022

“We’ve been a band since 2002-2003, so we were around in that whole scene, people just didn’t care about us, so we survived it,” he told the audio company. “I just wanted to be in Dashboard for a minute.”

The group performed their last show of the year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday and will pick up their tour in the United Kingdom on January 8, making stops at several arenas, including two shows at London’s The O2.