Matty Healy Has Been Staying Offline and With the Boys After Reported Split With Taylor Swift

The 1975’s Matty Healy assured fans he is ensconced in the good vibes that come from hanging with the boys following reports of the alleged end to his never-confirmed relationship with Taylor Swift.

During the 1975’s concert in Austria on Monday, June 5, Healy appeared to address the rumored split and the deluge of discourse about some of his past behavior that defined the few weeks he and Swift were reportedly linked together. As seen in a clip shared on social media, Healy pointed out a fan holding up a sign that said, “You Are Loved,” calling the gesture “very, very kind.”

He continued: “I’m sure that it’s alluding to… as you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c-nt relentlessly. I’ve not been online, but what I have been with is my boys. And, honestly, as much as I appreciate that — it’s so beautiful, and I thank you — but I don’t need it, because I’ve got them.”

Healy and Swift reportedly broke off their relationship earlier this week after about a month of ostensibly being together. Though a relationship was never confirmed, Healy was spotted at several stops on Swift’s Eras Tour, and the pair were photographed together on numerous occasions by both paparazzi and fans.

The closest either came to acknowledging the relationship was when Healy told the crowd at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland, at the end of May: "Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975."

The rumored relationship also caused significant turmoil and consternation among Swift’s fans, who were upset with Healy’s track record of uncouth comments and courting controversy. Most pressing was Healy’s appearance on The Adam Friesland Show podcast in February, where he laughed about jokes regarding Ice Spice and joked himself about watching degrading pornography.

Even before Swift and Healy were spotted together, the podcast appearance had stirred up controversy, and Healy kinda sorta apologized for it all during a concert in April. Addressing Ice Spice in particular, Healy said on stage, “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”