The 1975 Channel Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ for Meta New Video

The 1975’s surreal video for single “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” finds the British pop band recreating footage from Jonathan Demme’s classic Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense. Their album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships came out on Friday.

Warren Fu directed the video, which sees singer Matty Healy sleeping backstage before a show. From there, Healy embarks on a series of dreamlike sequences, including a live show that references the Demme film. Healy sports a David Byrne-esque oversized suit as the band and their backup singers embark on highly stylized choreography. Wackier events occur for Healy specifically, including doppelgangers showing up, the singer drowning in his own suit and a moment where he watches himself film the sidewalk musical for the “Sincerity Is Scary” video.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is the 1975’s third album. They will embark on a tour in support of the album in January, with dates in both Europe and North America already announced.