 The 1975 Pine for Girl Online on 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next The Perfect-Life Facade Crumbles Fantastically in 'Bad Education' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The 1975 Detail Online Romance on Sleek New Song ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

Notes on a Conditional Form will be released on May 22nd

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

The 1975 continue to tease their upcoming new album Notes on a Conditional Form with the sparkling song “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).” The full LP will be released on May 22nd. 

On “Too Shy,” singer Matty Healy details an online romance with a mystery girl. On the chorus, he sings, “She says, ‘Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes.'” The sound of “Too Shy” returns to the slick Eighties synthpop the band dabbled in on their debut album with plenty of saxophone throughout.

During the song’s intro, FKA Twigs offers a too-brief vocal guest spot. Along with the song arrived a black-and-white “live video” from the group. They perform side-by-side, with Healy preening like a punk rocker as the saxophonist plays his solo. 

The 1975 debuted “Too Shy” back in February as they embarked on a string of U.K. tour dates. Since last year, the 1975 have dropped several songs off Notes on a Conditional Form, the band’s fourth LP. It follows 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Most recently, they teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers for the tender duet “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America.” Bridgers was supposed to open for the 1975 on their North American tour in support of their album before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

During an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac that aired on Thursday, Healy spoke about the band’s quarantine life. They have been posted up in a studio with a few members of their label Dirty Hit recording new music for Notes‘ follow-up. “It’s been natural but it’s been productive,” he said. “To be honest with you, I think we’re gearing up for probably another record and it’s not gonna be like ‘If You’re Too Shy.'”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: The 1975

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.