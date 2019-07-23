×
Rolling Stone
Home Music Music News

The 1975 Turn ‘I Like America & America Likes Me’ Into Performance Art on ‘Corden’

Frontman Matthew Healy takes over James Corden’s desk

The 1975 kept things experimental in a performance on The Late Late Show, taking over the entire late night show set for a rendition of “I Like America & America Likes Me.” The band started the appearance in a traditional way on James Corden’s stage, but quickly singer Matthew Healy, clad in a blue jumpsuit, crept over to Corden’s desk, where two back-up dancers accompanied his frenzied vocal performance.

In the clip, Healy gets up close and personal with the camera, which shoots him from below as he climbs on the desk and sings into the lens. The singer eventually returns to his bandmates, where he immediately climbs on top of the kick drum. It’s a strange, evocative performance for an equally unusual song.

“I Like America & America Likes Me” comes off the band’s recent third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. The 1975 have been on the road since the album dropped at the end of last year and will perform at numerous festivals this summer, including Reading & Leeds, Mad Cool Festival in Madrid and Summer Sessions in Glasgow. They are scheduled to headline in several U.S. cities in November and December.

