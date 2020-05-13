The 1975 Celebrate Years of Friendship With New Song ‘Guys’

The 1975 have dropped another taste of their fourth album Notes on a Conditional Form ahead the LP’s release this Friday, May 15th. “Guys” is a love letter to the band’s nearly two decades of friendship.

On the earnest, mid-tempo song, frontman Matty Healy sings about how special the bond is between the quartet, who started performing together when they were teenagers. Calling them “the love of my life,” the song recalls a rented apartment they shared early in their career and looks back on that time fondly. “The moment that we started a band/Was the best thing that ever happened/And I wish we could do it again/It was the best thing that ever happened/To me,” he croons on the chorus.

The 1975 formed in 2002 when they met at Wilmslow High School and have maintained the same line-up — just under different band names — ever since. The band debuted the song earlier this year while on tour, pairing the track with videos of them as teenagers.

Notes on a Conditional Form is the 1975’s fourth album. In the weeks leading up to the album’s release, they have been hosting listening parties for their first three albums every Friday on Twitter and Spotify. The series will culminate this week with a return to 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. In partnership with The Face Magazine, Healy also hosted a special podcast where he interviewed heroes like Stevie Nicks, Brian Eno and Mike Kinsella.