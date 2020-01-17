Matt Healy of the 1975 Confirms the Band Won’t Play Glastonbury

Matt Healy of the 1975 appeared on Matt Wilkinson’s Beats 1 radio show on Friday, and while the full interview won’t air until next week (January 24th), Apple has shared snippets from their chat, where Healy confirmed that the band won’t be playing Glastonbury this year.

“No, we’re not going to headline,” he said. “But Glastonbury is exciting this year. I know a lot about it.… I’ve heard amazing stories and amazing things, and I am going to go as a punter. It’s going to be wicked. Maybe I’ll get up and do a little acoustic set with Stone Temple [Pilots].”

Healy also confirmed that the 1975 won’t be attending the Grammys next Sunday, January 26th, where their track “Give Yourself a Try” is nominated for Best Rock Song. “We’re playing a show in Auckland [New Zealand that day]. We’re a long way away in the fire.”

Wilkinson asked Healy about the band’s latest single, “Me and You Together Song,” from the upcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form, due out in April, as well as an unreleased song called “Guys.” Healy said “Guys” was a tribute to the band members’ relationships with one another.

“We’re kind of like brothers,” Healy said. “We’ve got a song called ‘Girls,’ and I wanted to just kind of write a song about kind of how much I loved my mates, and I wanted people to have a song that’s like a love song for their mates.”

The 1975 have announced their upcoming 2020 tour, kicking off April 27th in Houston. Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will open for the band on most dates.