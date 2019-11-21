Watch the 1975’s Immersive ‘Frail State of Mind’ Video

The 1975 have paired their latest single “Frail State of Mind” with an immersive new music video co-directed by frontman Matty Healy.

The visual, presented in gloriously dulled VHS quality, finds Healy messing around in what looks like a 1975-centric art installment, with the singer recording himself on cameras that project onto the many screens surrounding him. The song’s lyrics also occasionally pop up the video, which Healy co-directed with Patricia Villirillo and Mara Palena.

As Healy previously noted in a Zane Lowe interview, “‘Frail State of Mind’ is about anxiety… We’re having a global anxiety attack.” The 1975 also recently performed the track on The Late Show.

“Frail State of Mind” is the second official single from the band’s upcoming Notes on a Conditional Form, following the revved-up “People” and the Greta Thunberg-assisted self-titled introductory instrumental. Notes on a Conditional Form, the band’s follow-up to 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships and the second installment in their “Music for Cars” series, arrives February 21st, 2020.