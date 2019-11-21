 Watch the 1975’s Immersive ‘Frail State of Mind’ Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI in Nashville Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch the 1975’s Immersive ‘Frail State of Mind’ Video

Matty Healy co-directs second video off band’s upcoming Notes on a Conditional Form

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
1975 video

The 1975 have paired their latest single "Frail State of Mind" with an immersive new music video co-directed by frontman Matty Healy.

The 1975 have paired their latest single “Frail State of Mind” with an immersive new music video co-directed by frontman Matty Healy.

The visual, presented in gloriously dulled VHS quality, finds Healy messing around in what looks like a 1975-centric art installment, with the singer recording himself on cameras that project onto the many screens surrounding him. The song’s lyrics also occasionally pop up the video, which Healy co-directed with Patricia Villirillo and Mara Palena.

As Healy previously noted in a Zane Lowe interview, “‘Frail State of Mind’ is about anxiety… We’re having a global anxiety attack.” The 1975 also recently performed the track on The Late Show.

“Frail State of Mind” is the second official single from the band’s upcoming Notes on a Conditional Form, following the revved-up “People” and the Greta Thunberg-assisted self-titled introductory instrumental. Notes on a Conditional Form, the band’s follow-up to 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships and the second installment in their “Music for Cars” series, arrives February 21st, 2020.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.