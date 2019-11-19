 Watch The 1975 Perform ‘Frail State of Mind’ on ‘Colbert’ – Rolling Stone
Matt Healy Wore a Skirt and Puffer Jacket for the 1975’s ‘Colbert’ Performance

British band played “Frail State of Mind”

The 1975 were the musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night, performing “Frail State of Mind” from their upcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form.

1975 frontman Matt Healy took the stage wearing a huge yellow North Face puffer coat over a flowing skirt, and channeled Drake with some “Hotline Bling” dance moves. The quartet performed in front of a collage of flashing digital screens, which gave an apocalyptic rave vibe to the breakbeat-inspired song.

“Frail State of Mind” is the third song the band has shared from the new album, following “The 1975.” (All the band’s opening tracks are self-titled variations on one another; this one features climate activist Greta Thunberg.) The 1975 also shared a music video for “People” with an early-2000s nu-metal theme.

Notes on a Conditional Form is scheduled for release February 21st, 2020, although Healy has noted that the album isn’t finished yet. “We’re just kind of collecting songs that we love and putting them out,” he told Apple’s Zane Lowe earlier this year.

