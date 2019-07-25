The 1975, Foals, Cate Le Bon Make Shortlist for 2019 Mercury Prize

The 1975, Foals, Cate Le Bon and Slowthai were among the British acts to have their recent albums land on the shortlist for the prestigious Mercury Prize, the annual award that honors the U.K.’s best album as determined by a panel of artists and music industry execs.

Idles’ Joy As an Act of Resistance, Anna Calvi’s Hunter, Nao’s Saturn, Dave’s Psychodrama and Fontaines DC’s Dogrel also made the 12-album shortlist, joining the 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, Slowthai’s Nothing Great About Britian, Le Bon’s Reward (“her best album yet,” Rolling Stone said of the LP) and Foals’ Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt. 1.

Mercury Prize-winning British artists like James Blake and Skepta – who both released new albums over the past year – did not make the shortlist, the Guardian notes, adding that many of this year’s finalists capture the anxiety of Britain on the precipice of Brexit.

Wolf Alice’s Visions of a Life won the 2018 Mercury Prize; over the past decade, albums by the xx, PJ Harvey, Alt-J and Sampha have won the award. This year’s winner will be announced in September.

2019 Mercury Prize Shortlist

Anna Calvi – Hunter

Black Midi – Schlagenheim

Cate Le Bon – Reward

Dave – Psychodrama

Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost

Fontaines DC – Dogrel

Idles – Joy As an Act of Resistance

Little Simz – Grey Area

Nao – Saturn

SEED Ensemble – Driftglass

Slowthai – Nothing Great About Britain

The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships