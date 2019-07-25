The 1975, Foals, Cate Le Bon Make Shortlist for 2019 Mercury Prize

The 1975, Foals, Cate Le Bon and Slowthai were among the British acts to have their recent albums land on the shortlist for the prestigious Mercury Prize, the annual award that honors the U.K.’s best album as determined by a panel of artists and music industry execs.
Idles’ Joy As an Act of Resistance, Anna Calvi’s Hunter, Nao’s Saturn, Dave’s Psychodrama and Fontaines DC’s Dogrel also made the 12-album shortlist, joining the 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, Slowthai’s Nothing Great About Britian, Le Bon’s Reward (“her best album yet,” Rolling Stone said of the LP) and Foals’ Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt. 1.
Mercury Prize-winning British artists like James Blake and Skepta – who both released new albums over the past year – did not make the shortlist, the Guardian notes, adding that many of this year’s finalists capture the anxiety of Britain on the precipice of Brexit.
Wolf Alice’s Visions of a Life won the 2018 Mercury Prize; over the past decade, albums by the xx, PJ Harvey, Alt-J and Sampha have won the award. This year’s winner will be announced in September.
2019 Mercury Prize Shortlist
Anna Calvi – Hunter
Black Midi – Schlagenheim
Cate Le Bon – Reward
Dave – Psychodrama
Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost
Fontaines DC – Dogrel
Idles – Joy As an Act of Resistance
Little Simz – Grey Area
Nao – Saturn
SEED Ensemble – Driftglass
Slowthai – Nothing Great About Britain
The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships