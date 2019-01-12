The 1975, Florence and the Machine Lead 2019 Brit Awards Nominees

The 1975, Florence + The Machine, Jorja Smith and Dua Lipa each received multiple nominations for the 2019 Brit Awards, which honors music both released in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

Ariana Grande, Drake, Eminem, Cardi B and Travis Scott were among the North American acts to receive nods ahead of the February 20th awards show at London’s O2 Arena.

In the Mastercard British Album of the Year category, the 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships and Florence + The Machine’s High As Hope will face off against emerging artist Jorja Smith’s Lost & Found, Anne-Marie’s Speak Your Mind and George Eza’s Staying at Tamara’s.

The 1975 were also nominated for British Group – against nominees that include Arctic Monkeys and Gorillaz – while Florence + The Machine earned a nomination in the British Female Solo Artist category against Anne-Marie, Jorja Smith, Lily Allen and Jess Glynne. Sam Smith and, surprisingly, Aphex Twin were among the nominees in the British Male Solo Artist category.

Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa led all nominees with four nominations apiece; Lipa earned two nominations apiece in British Video of the Year and British Single for her “IDGAF” and the Calvin Harris collaboration “One Kiss.”

On the international side, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Christine and the Queens, Janelle Monáe will compete for International Female Solo Artist, with Drake, Eminem, Kamasi Washington, Shawn Mendes and Travis Scott nominated for International Male Solo Artist. The International Group nominees are the Carters (Beyonce & Jay-Z), Brockhampton, First Aid Kit, Twenty One Pilots and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Check out the full list of 2019 Brit Awards nominees below:

Mastercard British Album of the Year

The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind

Florence + The Machine – High As Hope

George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

British Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

British Female Solo Artist

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

British Male Solo Artist

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine and the Queens

Janelle Monáe

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International Group

Brockhampton

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

British Breakthrough Act

Ella Mai

IDLES

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

British Single

Anne-Marie – ‘2002’

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – ‘One Kiss’

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato – ‘Solo’

Dua Lipa – ‘IDGAF’

George Ezra – ‘Shotgun’

Jess Glynne – ‘I’ll Be There’

Ramz – ‘Barking’

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen – ‘These Days’

Sigala & Paloma Faith – ‘Lullaby’

Tom Walker – ‘Leave A Light On’

British Artist Video of the Year

Anne-Marie – ‘2002’

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – ‘One Kiss’

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato – ‘Solo’

Dua Lipa – ‘IDGAF’

Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen – ‘Breathe’

Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack – ‘Rise’

Liam Payne & Rita Ora – ‘For You’ (Fifty Shades Freed)

Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj – ‘Woman Like Me’

Rita Ora – ‘Let You Love Me’

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen – ‘These Days’