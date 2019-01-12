The 1975, Florence and the Machine Lead 2019 Brit Awards Nominees

The 1975, Florence + The Machine, Jorja Smith and Dua Lipa each received multiple nominations for the 2019 Brit Awards, which honors music both released in the United Kingdom and worldwide.
Ariana Grande, Drake, Eminem, Cardi B and Travis Scott were among the North American acts to receive nods ahead of the February 20th awards show at London’s O2 Arena.
In the Mastercard British Album of the Year category, the 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships and Florence + The Machine’s High As Hope will face off against emerging artist Jorja Smith’s Lost & Found, Anne-Marie’s Speak Your Mind and George Eza’s Staying at Tamara’s.
The 1975 were also nominated for British Group – against nominees that include Arctic Monkeys and Gorillaz – while Florence + The Machine earned a nomination in the British Female Solo Artist category against Anne-Marie, Jorja Smith, Lily Allen and Jess Glynne. Sam Smith and, surprisingly, Aphex Twin were among the nominees in the British Male Solo Artist category.
Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa led all nominees with four nominations apiece; Lipa earned two nominations apiece in British Video of the Year and British Single for her “IDGAF” and the Calvin Harris collaboration “One Kiss.”
On the international side, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Christine and the Queens, Janelle Monáe will compete for International Female Solo Artist, with Drake, Eminem, Kamasi Washington, Shawn Mendes and Travis Scott nominated for International Male Solo Artist. The International Group nominees are the Carters (Beyonce & Jay-Z), Brockhampton, First Aid Kit, Twenty One Pilots and Nile Rodgers & Chic.
Check out the full list of 2019 Brit Awards nominees below:
Mastercard British Album of the Year
The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
Florence + The Machine – High As Hope
George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
British Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years
British Female Solo Artist
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British Male Solo Artist
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine and the Queens
Janelle Monáe
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Group
Brockhampton
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
British Breakthrough Act
Ella Mai
IDLES
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker
British Single
Anne-Marie – ‘2002’
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – ‘One Kiss’
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato – ‘Solo’
Dua Lipa – ‘IDGAF’
George Ezra – ‘Shotgun’
Jess Glynne – ‘I’ll Be There’
Ramz – ‘Barking’
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen – ‘These Days’
Sigala & Paloma Faith – ‘Lullaby’
Tom Walker – ‘Leave A Light On’
British Artist Video of the Year
Anne-Marie – ‘2002’
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – ‘One Kiss’
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato – ‘Solo’
Dua Lipa – ‘IDGAF’
Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen – ‘Breathe’
Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack – ‘Rise’
Liam Payne & Rita Ora – ‘For You’ (Fifty Shades Freed)
Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj – ‘Woman Like Me’
Rita Ora – ‘Let You Love Me’
Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, Dan Caplen – ‘These Days’
