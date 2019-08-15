×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Watch Migos Pull Off Bank Heist in New 'Frosted Flakes' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The 1975’s Matt Healy Protests Anti-LGBTQ Laws in Dubai by Kissing Male Fan at Show

“I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour,'” writes lead singer

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs on July 13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs on July 13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy kissed a male fan onstage during a show in Dubai on Wednesday in protest of the country’s strident anti-LGBTQ laws. The Coca-Cola Arena show was the band’s first-ever concert in the United Arab Emirates. During the song “Loving Someone,” Healy stepped off the stage and embraced a male fan before kissing him on the lips to cheers and screams from the audience.

Healy tweeted after the show, “Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour’ but know that I love you and I wouldn’t have done anything differently given the chance again…But who knows maybe they will let me back in let’s just wait and see :)”

Homosexuality is illegal in the UAE, and can be punishable with up to 10 years in prison. The Healy kiss follows a similar on-stage demonstration by the band Rammstein, where two band members kissed at a Moscow show in protest of Russia’s own “gay propaganda” law.

This isn’t the first time The 1975 have openly expressed their politics. Last year the band donated funds to help open London’s first LGBTQ center, and Healy targeted male misogynists in an acceptance speech at this year’s Brit Awards.

“I am a bit wary of talking about it because I don’t want to appear to be virtue-signalling, but me and the others in the band all felt it was obviously a good thing to put our money towards,” Healy told the Guardian about the LGBTQ center.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad