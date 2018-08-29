The 1975 Dance With Fans in ‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’ Video

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy poses and dances with fans in the band’s new “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” video. The clip cycles through colorful backdrops as young people mug for the camera and sing along with the thumping synth-pop track.

The recently released “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” is the second official single from the 1975’s upcoming third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, following “Give Yourself a Try.” The British quartet also recently teased the LP with “Love It If We Made,” which references President Trump’s relationship with Kanye West.

The 1975 have yet to formally announce a timetable for their new record, though, as Spin notes, posters spotted last week at England’s Reading Leeds Festival appeared to suggest a November 30th release date.

In an April 2017 interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Healy suggested their next album – originally titled Music for Cars – would mark the final installment of a planned trilogy. “We were always gonna do a trilogy of records,” he said. “And I’m not saying that after this album it’s the end of the 1975, but it’s definitely the end of an era.”