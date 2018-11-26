Watch the 1975 Cover Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ With Gospel Choir

The 1975 stopped by BBC’s Live Lounge to cover Ariana Grande’s still-reigning Number One hit “Thank U, Next.” The UK group will release their third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, on Friday.

Before performing the song, singer Matty Healy spoke fondly of Grande, calling her “somebody I’ve started to really care about for some reason” and related it back to the series of public heartbreaks and traumas she has experienced over the last couple years.

“She’s had a right old tough time and I like her a lot,” Healy said. “I think she’s cool. And she’s got a great voice. And I don’t. So I’m gonna sing one of her songs.”

To keep up with his self-professed inability to maintain Grande’s vocals, Healy reinvents the pop tune with distortion and a gospel choir who accent various lines throughout the song and turn the hook into a robust prayer.

Grande’s “Thank U, Next” is her first Number One single. It is currently in its third week atop the Hot 100.