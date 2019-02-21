The 1975 Address Misogyny During Brit Awards Acceptance Speech

The 1975 scored two 2019 Brit Awards, British Group and the highest honor of Album of the Year for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, on Wednesday. Singer Matty Healy said they were “humbled” when winning the latter, but it was during their acceptance speech for British Group where he addressed a current music hot topic in the wake of the Ryan Adams sexual misconduct allegations.

After giving thanks for the award, he quoted The Guardian‘s Laura Snapes, who wrote a riveting essay that addressed pervasive misogyny in the music industry. “I just want you to listen to me for one sec. Just a couple of sentences that a friend of ours, Laura Snapes said this, and I thought that we should all really, really think about it,” Healy said before quoting Snapes as she described her written response after a misogynistic remark was made about her by Mark Kozelek. “She said that in music, male misogynists acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of difficult artists. Whilst women and those that call them out are treated as hysterics who don’t understand art.”

The 1975 also performed A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships single “Sincerity is Scary.” The stage featured a moving conveyor belt, enhancing the choreographed motion as the band moved and grooved in front of panned street scenes.