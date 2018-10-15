The 1975 Plot 2019 North American Tour

The 1975 announced a 2019 North American tour promoting their upcoming third LP, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. The trek launches March 20th in Guadalajara, Mexico and wraps June 3rd in Toronto, Ontario.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 26th at 10 a.m. local time. The Mexico date goes on sale Saturday, October 27th at 11 a.m. local time. Fans who pre-order the band’s new album will gain early access to tickets.

A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, which follows 2016’s I Like it When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet so Unaware of It, is out November 30th. The 1975 have previewed the 15-track LP with a string of recent singles: “Sincerity Is Scary,” “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” “Love It if We Made It” and “Give Yourself a Try.”

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy previously teased that a companion record, Notes on a Conditional Form, will follow in 2019.

The 1975 2019 Tour Dates

March 20 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex

April 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

April 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

April 25 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

April 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 29 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center

April 30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 2 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 3 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

May 4 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

May 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

May 8 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 11 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

May 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

May 14 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor

May 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Ampitheater

May 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Ampitheatre at Chastain Park

May 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Ampitheatre

May 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

June 2 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage