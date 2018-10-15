The 1975 Plot 2019 North American Tour

The 1975 announced a 2019 North American tour promoting their upcoming third LP, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. The trek launches March 20th in Guadalajara, Mexico and wraps June 3rd in Toronto, Ontario.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 26th at 10 a.m. local time. The Mexico date goes on sale Saturday, October 27th at 11 a.m. local time. Fans who pre-order the band’s new album will gain early access to tickets.
A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, which follows 2016’s I Like it When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet so Unaware of It, is out November 30th. The 1975 have previewed the 15-track LP with a string of recent singles: “Sincerity Is Scary,” “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” “Love It if We Made It” and “Give Yourself a Try.”
The 1975 frontman Matt Healy previously teased that a companion record, Notes on a Conditional Form, will follow in 2019.
The 1975 2019 Tour Dates
March 20 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex
April 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
April 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
April 25 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
April 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 29 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center
April 30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 2 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 3 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
May 4 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
May 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
May 8 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 11 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
May 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
May 14 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor
May 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Ampitheater
May 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Ampitheatre at Chastain Park
May 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Ampitheatre
May 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
June 2 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
