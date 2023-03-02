Thalia Helps Kenia Os Heal From an Ex in ‘Para No Verte Más’ Video

Thalía sure knows how to cheer a girl up. On Thursday, the beloved pop singer joined Kenia Os for “Para No Verte Más,” an earworm pop reimagining of the ska track by La Mosca Tse-Tse that captures both ladies moving on from a man that’s worth leaving behind.

“It brings me joy to be able to bring one of my favorite songs to life, and even more so to be able to revive this classic for new generations at the hand of an artist like Kenia,” Thalia said.

The Simon Brand-directed video opens with a text conversation between the two stars as Kenia tells Thalia: “That idiot left me. He left a card, some photos and he left.” Thalia makes her way to Kenia’s location as they promise to “rip your photos and burn your cards to never see you again.”

The track opens as a ballad, before both singers walk into a music video set as they sing the pop track’s lyrics with a bright smile. “When your plane’s wings melt without a reason/And the cancer of your solitude kills you in the city/I’ll rip your photos, burn your cards, to not see you again,” Kenia sings in Spanish on the track.

The video sees the stars dancing with a film crew and fun choreography in the bright retro home. The track is the first single of Thalia’s upcoming album — and she got the blessing of the original singers of the track. “For us it’s an honor that Thalia has chosen our global hit ‘Para no verte más’ as the first single for her new project,” La Mosca said in a press release. Trending ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ Snubbing the King: Why Don't Big Stars Want to Perform at Charles' Coronation? How an Alleged Con Man Tore Apart One of the Nineties' Biggest Bands ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three Gets Off to a Disappointing Start

“Para No Verte Más” is Thalia’s first release since her single “Psycho B**ch” last year. Her last album DesAMORfosis came in 2021, featuring singles “La Luz” with Myke Towers and “Ya Tú Me Conoces” with Mau y Ricky.

“Music definitely is medicine for the soul,” she told Rolling Stone late last year. “I sing very strong ballads and I sing a lot of party anthems. It’s just a matter of validating emotions. We wake up every day with different emotions and every day brings you the opportunity to have a new story and to write a new chapter in your life.”