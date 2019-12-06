Teyana Taylor Compares Her Family to the Obamas on ‘We Got Love’

Teyana Taylor has dropped her long-teased song “We Got Love.” It will appear on her upcoming project The Album, slated for early 2020.

On the track, Taylor sing-raps about positivity and making the most of life. The first verse recalls the birth of her daughter and celebrates her “black love marriage” with Iman Shumpert, comparing them to the Huxtables and the Obamas. On the second verse, she speaks more generally, asserting that “love is the new wave.” The chorus features a sample of The Younghearts’ “We Got Love (You Better Believe It).”

“I’ve always felt this was such a special record and wanted it to have the right moment,” the Harlem-raised performer said in a statement.

Taylor first previewed the song at a listening event for her 2018 album K.T.S.E., where it was originally supposed to appear. The song was left off due to sample clearance issues. She later performed a remix version on Saturday Night Live with Kanye West, who was the musical guest for said episode.

Taylor has yet to reveal an official release date for The Album. This is the third release off the project, following the Kehlani-assisted “Morning” and “How You Want It?” featuring King Combs.