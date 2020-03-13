Watch Teyana Taylor Head to Africa in ‘We Got Love’ Music Video

Teyana Taylor has released a music video for her song “We Got Love.” The track, which features Ms. Lauryn Hill, originally emerged last year and will appear on her upcoming release The Album.

In the African-inspired clip, directed by the singer herself, Taylor dons traditional African garments and showcases choreographed dance moves during the upbeat song. Like the track, the video celebrates Taylor’s relationships, including her daughter and her “black love marriage” with Iman Shumpert, who both appear in the video.

Taylor previously performed a remixed version of “We Got Love” on Saturday Night Live with Kanye West, who appeared as the late night show’s musical guest and who co-wrote the song. The song was originally meant to appear on Taylor’s Kanye-produced album K.T.S.E., which dropped in 2018, but was cut due to sample clearance issues. The singer has said it will be part of her next project, The Album, which is expected out this year.

Last year, Taylor joined T.I. on his track “You” and directed herself in her “HYWI?” music video, which featured rapper King Combs.