×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, Dies of Apparent Overdose Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Teyana Taylor Directs Her Own Retro Video for ‘HYWI?’

Video references the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” clip and others from the Nineties

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Teyana Taylor pays tribute to innovative music video director Hype Williams in her new visual for “HYWI?”, her latest single featuring the rapper King Combs.

The video, directed by Taylor herself (credited as Teyana “Spike Lee” Taylor), references the hip-hop and R&B videos of the late Nineties and early aughts, particularly those by prolific director Hype Williams. Video credits are displayed at the beginning and end of the clip – just like it would be if it were airing on MTV – and Taylor’s gender-flipping fashion matches the style of the era. There’s even a staged recreation of the iconic “fish-eye” tunnel seen in the Williams video for the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” featuring Mase and Puff Daddy.

Taylor previously released the video for “Issues/Hold On,” a track from her 2018 album K.T.S.E. featuring A$AP Rocky, as well as the NSFW clip for “WTP,” featuring a slew of queer artists and performers. This week, she was announced as a guest vocalist on Rick Ross’s forthcoming album Port of Miami 2.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad