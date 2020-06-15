 Teyana Taylor Taps Erykah Badu for Juneteenth LP Release - Rolling Stone
Teyana Taylor Taps Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott for Juneteenth Album Release

The Album, out June 19th, also features Ms. Lauryn Hill, Rick Ross, Kehlani, Future, Quavo, Big Sean

Teyana TaylorWGCI Summer Jam, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, USA - 24 Aug 2019

Teyana Taylor recruited Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Rick Ross for her upcoming third LP, 'The Album,' out on Juneteenth.

RMV/Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor recruited Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Rick Ross for her upcoming third LP, The Album, out on Juneteenth (Friday, June 19th) via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings. Check out the track list below.

The record, which follows 2018’s K.T.S.E., also features guest spots from Quavo, Kehlani, Future, Big Sean and King Combs. (Taylor’s initial Instagram message didn’t include Hill’s name, which prompted a playful follow-up post from the singer: “Tryna figure whoooooooo at da buildin getting fiiiiiiiiiiiired for forgetting to add MS LAURYN HILL to my track listing (as I sing you about to lose yo job) lol”

The Album features several tracks issued in 2019 and early 2020, including “How You Want It,” “Mornin’,” “Made It,” “Bare Wit Me,” “Wake Up Love” and the Kanye West-produced “We Got Love.”

Taylor — who helmed her own videos for “We Got Love” and “Wake Up Love,” among others — earned on Monday a 2020 BET Award nomination for Best Director. The vocalist recently appeared in Elliott’s vivid clip for “Cool Off,” reprising her role as a museum tour guide from the rapper’s “DripDemeanor” visual.

