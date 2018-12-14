Watch Teyana Taylor’s Self-Directed ‘Gonna Love Me’ Wu-Mix Video

Teyana Taylor has debuted the self-directed video for the Wu-Tang Clan remix (“Wu-Mix”) of her track “Gonna Love Me.” The original appeared on her June album K.T.S.E.

The “Gonna Love Me” remix features three members of Wu-Tang Clan: Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and Method Man. All but Raekwon appear in the video, which sees Taylor and Ghostface struggling to keep their relationship afloat. The video opens with Taylor discovering a phone that belongs to the rapper that she’s never seen before.

They viciously argue in the apartment before the singer finally leaves and walks around her neighborhood, singing the track at hand while reflecting on the relationship. Ghostface raps his verse from the apartment while recalling happier times in the relationship while Method appears in a stairwell. As Raekwon’s verse hits, all three appear in the club, leading to a final argument between Ghostface and Taylor.

Last month, Taylor unveiled a video for the solo version of “Gonna Love Me,” which features behind-the-scenes footage of her last few years, including her wedding and budding friendship with Janet Jackson. Prior to the video’s release, she performed the song on The Tonight Show and appeared on Saturday Night Live with her album’s producer Kanye West to debut their latest collaboration, “We Got Love.”