Teyana Taylor Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in Intimate ‘Gonna Love Me’ Video

Teyana Taylor takes fans behind the scenes in her intimate, family-filled “Gonna Love Me” video. The clip shows the R&B singer marrying her husband, Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert, spending time with her infant daughter, crying on a couch, hanging out backstage with Janet Jackson, recording vocals and performing live.

“Gonna Love Me” appears on Taylor’s Kanye West-produced second LP, K.T.S.E., which she released in June. That album is one of five projects the rapper helmed during his recent “Wyoming Sessions,” along with his own Ye, Pusha T’s Daytona, West’s and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts and Nas’ Nasir.

Taylor recently performed “Gonna Love Me” on The Tonight Show and released a remix of the soul-sampling track featuring Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Raekwon. In September, the vocalist teamed with West to debut his song “We Got Love” on Saturday Night Live.