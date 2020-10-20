Teyana Taylor Brings in Elton John for Self-Directed ‘Lose Each Other’ Video

Teyana Taylor has released her latest self-directed music video, “Lose Each Other,” taken from her newest LP The Album. The visual features a special appearance from Elton John, who plays piano during the song alongside Taylor’s vocals, a guitarist, and a duo of dancers.

“’Lose Each Other’ is such a special record for me, and I wanted the visual to feel just as big,” Taylor said in a statement. “I told my team, ‘You know what would be dope? If I could have Elton John open the video on the piano!’ Not that I thought it could really happen, but just putting it out there in the universe. So as we were working through treatment ideas and solidifying logistics for the video, an international phone number calls me…. and for a second I almost didn’t answer, but my intuition spoke, I answered. All I hear is…’Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d love to do your video!’ I freaked out!”

John added: “When Teyana Taylor released her debut album, I became a huge fan. She was a guest on my Rocket Hour and I fell in love with her original spirit. Aside from her brilliant music, Teyana is one of the most visually dazzling artists working in music today. So I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video ‘Lose Each Other.’”

On her inspiration for the video’s stark look, Taylor said: “As a director, I wanted the imagery to be simple, yet powerful, which is why I choose an all-white background and bold looks. I wanted my audience to understand how love’s hardships can also be beautiful.”

Taylor released The Album on Juneteenth of this year. The LP features collaborations with Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Rick Ross, Kehlani, Future, Quavo, and Big Sean. Following the release of her album, Taylor was awarded Video Director of the Year at the 2020 BET Awards.