Teyana Taylor, A$AP Rocky Play Out Torrid Love Affair in ‘Issues/Hold On’ Video

Teyana Taylor and A$AP Rocky juggle love and jealousy with a throwback flare in the video for Taylor’s soulful track, “Issues/Hold On.”

Taylor directed the clip – cheekily billing herself as “Teyana ‘Spike Tee’ Taylor” – which alternates between normal footage and old school home video-style sequences as it tells the story of a young couple, played by Taylor and Rocky, who fall in love and get married. Rocky’s casual flirting, however, repeatedly tests the couple’s relationship and even leads to a major blow-up at a party, but the clip still ends with a very steamy bedroom sequence. Along with A$AP Rocky, the “Issues/Hold On” video co-stars A$AP Ferg, Tyler, the Creator, Kristen Crawley and Lori Harvey.

“Issues/Hold On” appeared on Taylor’s 2018 album, K.T.S.E., which Kanye West produced and released as part of his Wyoming run of G.O.O.D. Music albums. Taylor has released a steady stream of music videos since the album arrived, notably directing the clips for “WTP” and the Wu-Tang Clan-featuring remix of “Gonna Love Me.”