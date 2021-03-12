 Matthew McConaughey Texas Benefit: How to Watch - Rolling Stone
Read Next The Best Portable Gaming Consoles
Matthew McConaughey Taps Willie Nelson, Kelly Clarkson for Virtual ‘We’re Texas’ Benefit

Post Malone, Miranda Lambert also part of all-Texas lineup raising money for those impacted by recent winter storms

Jon Blistein

Reporter

matthew mcconaughey texas benefit

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP; Blair Raughley/AP; Mark J. Terrill/AP

Willie Nelson, Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, George Strait, and Miranda Lambert are part of an all-Texas lineup that will perform at Matthew McConaughey’s virtual “We’re Texas” benefit raising money for those impacted by the recent winter storms across the state.

McConaughey and his wife Camila will host the show, which will air March 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET on the actor’s YouTube page. The musical lineup features additional Texans Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Parker McCollum, and Randy Rogers. Per an Instagram post from McConaughey, more special guests will be announced next week.

The “We’re Texas” benefit will raise money for the McConaugheys’ Just Keep Livin’ Foundation and its Texas Relief Fund. The proceeds will be spread around to various organizations on the ground aiding those still in need.

The fundraiser comes one month after unexpected ice storms swept across Texas, causing massive power outages thanks to a grid that was unprepared to handle the stress of such an event. Additionally, boil-water notices were issued in cities like Austin and Houston due to frozen pipes and water treatment plants hit by power outages. More than 70 deaths were linked to the cold and storms, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

