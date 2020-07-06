 Vince Staples Joins Terrell Hines on Powerful New 'Get Up' Remix - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Terrell Hines Taps Vince Staples for Urgent New ‘Get Up’ Remix

Georgia-based artist prepping debut mixtape, Portal One, out in August

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Budding Georgia artist Terrell Hines has tapped Vince Staples for a new remix of his 2019 single, “Get Up.”

The remix of the politically charged track arrives at an apt moment alongside an animated lyric video that nods to the recent Black Lives Matter protests in response to the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Staples adds a verse to the song, too, that perfectly complements the still-relevant urgency Hines packed into the original: “I say what I want I’m not P.C.,” Staples spits, “You know black folks killed when police please/Just seen one on the TV/Make about three this week.”

In a statement, Hines said of working with Staples on the song: “It’s always good to get a vision out with other artists who want to live in a created space outside of the design we are currently in. I couldn’t have gotten a better collab than Vince Staples. I’ve always enjoyed and respected his work. He brought a certain energy to the record that only he could bring.”

Hines is prepping his debut mixtape, Portal One: The Mixtape, which is set to arrive on August 7th via Capitol Records.

Rolling Stone
