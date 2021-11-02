Terrace Martin Taps Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg for New ‘Drones’ Album

Terrace Martin has announced the release of his new album, Drones, which arrives on Nov. 5 via Sounds of Crenshaw/BMG; it’s available for preorder. The set features Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Leon Bridges, Cordae, Ty Dolla $ign, among other artists.

Martin sings, plays saxophone, keys, and more instruments on the album. Additional collaborators include Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, YG, James Fauntleroy, D Smoke, Channel Tres, Smino, Celeste, Malaya, Kim Burrell, and Hit-Boy. The lead single is “Leave Us Be.”

“There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music,” Martin said in a statement describing Drones. “You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”

Drones Tracklist

1. “Turning Poison Into Medicine”

2. “Drones” (featuring Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy & Snoop Dogg)

3. “Leave Us Be”

4. “Work It Out” (featuring Cordae)

5. “This Morning” (featuring Arin Ray & Smino)

6. “Tapped” (featuring Channel Tres & Celeste)

7. “Reflection” (featuring James Fauntleroy)

8. “Leimert Park”

9. “Griots of the Crenshaw District” (featuring Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper & Hit-Boy)

10. “Evil Eyes” (featuring YG & Malaya)

11. “Sick of Cryin” (featuring Leon Bridges & D Smoke)

12. “Don’t Let Go”

13. “Listen” (featuring James Fauntleroy, Kim Burrell & Robert Glasper)