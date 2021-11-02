 Terrace Martin Taps Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg for New 'Drones' Album - Rolling Stone
Terrace Martin Taps Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg for New ‘Drones’ Album

Musician’s album, out Nov. 5, also features Leon Bridges, Cordae, and Ty Dolla $ign

Terrace Martin has announced the release of his new album, Drones, which arrives on Nov. 5 via Sounds of Crenshaw/BMG; it’s available for preorder. The set features Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Leon Bridges, Cordae, Ty Dolla $ign, among other artists.

Martin sings, plays saxophone, keys, and more instruments on the album. Additional collaborators include Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, YG, James Fauntleroy, D Smoke, Channel Tres, Smino, Celeste, Malaya, Kim Burrell, and Hit-Boy. The lead single is “Leave Us Be.”

“There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music,” Martin said in a statement describing Drones. “You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”

Drones Tracklist

1. “Turning Poison Into Medicine” 
2. “Drones” (featuring Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy & Snoop Dogg)
3. “Leave Us Be”
4. “Work It Out” (featuring Cordae) 
5. “This Morning” (featuring Arin Ray & Smino)
6. “Tapped” (featuring Channel Tres & Celeste)
7. “Reflection” (featuring James Fauntleroy)
8. “Leimert Park”
9. “Griots of the Crenshaw District” (featuring Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper & Hit-Boy)
10. “Evil Eyes” (featuring YG & Malaya)
11. “Sick of Cryin” (featuring Leon Bridges & D Smoke)
12. “Don’t Let Go” 
13. “Listen” (featuring James Fauntleroy, Kim Burrell & Robert Glasper)

