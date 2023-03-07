Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Sheryl Crow to Perform for LGBTQ+ Rights at Tennessee Concert

Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, and Allison Russell are among the artists set to perform at a Nashville benefit concert for several organizations that serve the LGBTQ+ community. “Love Rising Tennessee,” held in partnership with the Looking Out Foundation, will take place March 20 at Bridgestone Arena.

Organized by Isbell and Russell, the all-star concert includes Hozier, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Amanda Shires, Julien Baker, Joy Oladokun, Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, Mya Byrne, and the Rainbow Coalition Band. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Proceeds will benefit Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OutMemphis, and the Tennessee Pride Chamber, and the Looking Out Foundation will accept donations and double contributions up to a maximum of $100,000.

The show comes in response to several anti-LGBTQ+ laws that have been passed in Tennessee over the last decade and recently in particular — like the now-notorious Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 that restricted drag in public spaces. Other legislation from Tennessee this year include one that would allow officials to refuse to solemnize marriage on religious grounds, multiple laws preventing transgender students from playing sports consistent with their gender identity, and one banning gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” said Russell. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

“Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” added Isbell. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”