Tenacious D Cover ‘Time Warp’ With Elizabeth Warren, Susan Sarandon

Tenacious D have released a cover of Rocky Horror Picture Show‘s “Time Warp” to help support Rock the Vote.

In the accompanying music video — which features Jack Black in some very on-point Rocky Horror costumes — the band get a little help from their friends in getting out the vote. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Susan Sarandon, Sarah Silverman, John Waters, Jamie Lee Curtis, Karen O, Reggie Watts, Ezra Miller, Ilana Glazer, Phoebe Bridgers, John Heilemann, George Takei, Eric Andre, King Princess, Michael Peña, and Peaches all make appearances in the star-studded fundraiser.

A limited-edition vinyl edition of the single is available for purchase via the Tenacious D webstore with proceeds from all the vinyl sales to be donated to Rock the Vote.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass had originally planned on touring the United States as Tenacious D in support of the Democrats during the presidential election. Called The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the LEFT, the run had to be canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Still, the band has been active throughout quarantine, performing “Save the World” and “Post-Apocalypto Theme” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month in a remote appearance. On social media, Black has been posting several photos and videos on Instagram encouraging people to wear masks, including one clip where he’s dressed as a superhero.