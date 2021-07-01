Tenacious D Cover the Beatles’ ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ and ‘The End’

Tenacious D have put their own spin on two of the Beatles’ classic Abbey Road tracks, “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “The End,” for a new seven-inch vinyl release for charity.

Rather than perform the entire Side Two medley from the original Beatles album, the tenacious duo bookend their single with semi-faithful renditions of the two songs, and fill in the gaps with some absurd verses and scatting of their own. As with their previous single, “Time Warp,” the limited-edition vinyl release of the medley will benefit a charity, this time with all proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders.

“Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world…not themselves…the Beatles!!!” Jack Black and Kyle Gass said in a statement. “In the spirit of healing the world….please enjoy Tenacious D’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road.”

Although the band’s 2020 tour was canceled due to Covid-19, Tenacious D remained active throughout quarantine, performing “Save the World” and “Post-Apocalypto Theme” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a remote appearance. On social media, Black frequently shared photos and videos encouraging people to wear masks, including one clip where he’s dressed as a superhero.