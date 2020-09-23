 Tenacious D Bring 'Save the World' to 'Kimmel': Watch - Rolling Stone
Tenacious D Bring ‘Save the World’ to ‘Kimmel’

“Save the world, Jimmy Kimmel,” Jack Black told the host. “It’s up to you”

Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Tenacious D tore through a reprise of “Save the World” and “Post-Apocalypto Theme” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

“Save the world, Jimmy Kimmel,” Jack Black told the camera. “It’s up to you.” Clocking in at nearly two minutes, the performance featured Black, Kyle Gass and several musicians performing a socially distanced version of the timely songs from 2018’s Post-Apocalypto. “If we fight we cannot fail,” Black sings. “Got to find that holy grail.”

During the pandemic, Black has been posting several photos and videos on Instagram encouraging people to wear masks — including one clip where he’s dressed as a superhero, diving into his pool.

Last year, Black starred in Jumanji: The Next Level. He also teamed up with Jack White for a highly anticipated collaboration, “Jack Gray.” They released the track “Don’t Blow It Kage,” as well as a 17-minute video of Tenacious D in Nashville visiting White’s Third Man Records.

“We just finished recording a new song at Jack White’s home studio,” Black said in the clip. “I wish you could have been filming because it was magical. Me and KG kicked out the jams. In record time — that was a really fast recording session. It’s stone-cold jam.”

