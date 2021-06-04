Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass Drops Cameo-Filled Video for Ramones Spoof ‘Vaccinated’

Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass has shared the cameo-filled video for “Vaccinated,” his spoof on the Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated.”

Over the video’s 90 seconds, a bevy of famous friends — including Samantha Bee, Evanescence’s Amy Lee, John C. Reilly, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Kathy Najimy, and (in medical scrubs) Gass’ bandmate Jack Black — all drop in to sing along to Gass’ take on the punk classic. The video also features appearances by the Protomen, Danko Jones, Black Stone Cherry, and more.

“Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now/I’m getting vaccinated,” Gass sings in his best Joey Ramone. “Waited so long that I wrote down this song/I’m getting vaccinated.”

Earlier in the year, Gass took part in the all-star Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert livestream, where cast members of the hit musical teamed up with rockers like Dee Snider.

In other Tenacious D news, Jack Black recently performed remotely alongside a band of teens at the Blue Bear School of Music (the “original School of Rock”) to celebrate that institution’s 50th anniversary: