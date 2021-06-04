 Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Drops Video for Ramones Spoof 'Vaccinated' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next My Thoughts on How NFTs Are Redefining Our Cultural Mentality Around Value
Home Music Music News

Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass Drops Cameo-Filled Video for Ramones Spoof ‘Vaccinated’

Samantha Bee, Evanescence’s Amy Lee, John C. Reilly, Toto’s Steve Lukather, and Gass’ bandmate Jack Black pop up in visual

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass has shared the cameo-filled video for “Vaccinated,” his spoof on the Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated.”

Over the video’s 90 seconds, a bevy of famous friends — including Samantha Bee, Evanescence’s Amy Lee, John C. Reilly, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Kathy Najimy, and (in medical scrubs) Gass’ bandmate Jack Black — all drop in to sing along to Gass’ take on the punk classic. The video also features appearances by the Protomen, Danko Jones, Black Stone Cherry, and more.

“Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now/I’m getting vaccinated,” Gass sings in his best Joey Ramone. “Waited so long that I wrote down this song/I’m getting vaccinated.”

Earlier in the year, Gass took part in the all-star Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert livestream, where cast members of the hit musical teamed up with rockers like Dee Snider.

In other Tenacious D news, Jack Black recently performed remotely alongside a band of teens at the Blue Bear School of Music (the “original School of Rock”) to celebrate that institution’s 50th anniversary:

In This Article: Jack Black, Tenacious D

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.