Tenacious D Crash ‘Kimmel’ Monologue to Hype New YouTube Series

Tenacious D crashed Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on Thursday with an awkwardly hilarious promo for their newly launched, animated YouTube series, Post-Apocalypto.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass, the self-proclaimed “greatest band” on the planet, interrupted the Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue with the failing engine wheeze of their ancient motorcycle. “What is that noise?” the host said, walking over to the hard-rock duo.

“I’m so sorry, Jimmy,” Black said, the vehicle’s sound effects triggering in the wrong spots. “We wanted to have this bad-ass entrance where we gonna rip out on this war machine; Kyle was gonna blast a burrito cannon, but this damn thing.”

The pair roused the crowd with surprise plans for a Kimmel live performance, but the host crushed their dreams – noting that T.I. was already booked on the show. Noting that they “ride or die,” Black tossed his keys to the comedian as they stormed offstage. “I don’t want to be cynical,” Kimmel noted, “but I feel like the only reason those guys came by was to plug their YouTube show.”

The first episode of Post-Apocalypto – featuring Black’s drawings and original voicing from the group – is now available on YouTube. A new episode premieres each Friday, culminating with the release of a soundtrack album, their fourth overall LP, on November 2nd. Tenacious D will promote the project with a headlining North American tour launching November 3rd in Brooklyn, New York.