See Tenacious D Bring ‘Post-Apocalypto’ Songs to ‘Kimmel’

Tenacious D returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday to perform a pair of songs from their just-released new album Post-Apocalypto.

Jack White and Kyle Gass opened their Kimmel mini-concert with the album’s uplifting folk song “Colors” – “Colors are the thing that make the world better / I’ve been seeing things in black and white,” Black sings – before the comedy rock duo launched into their quick metal cut “Woman Time.”

In late September, Black and Gass crashed Kimmel’s monologue to announce the YouTube cartoon series that would accompany Post-Apocalypto, the duo’s first album since 2012’s Rize of the Phenix and fourth LP overall.

As Black previously told Rolling Stone of the cartoon series, “If you’re asking when did we start to think we needed to do a post-apocalyptic movie, the answer is: As soon as Donald Trump came down that fuckin’ escalator. We were like, “Ohhhhh boy! We’re going to Hell.”

Post-Apocalypto, out today, features drumming contributions from the duo’s longtime collaborator Dave Grohl.

Tenacious D, the self-proclaimed greatest band in the world, will embark on their first tour in five years starting Saturday night at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. The trek wraps two months later with a New Year’s Eve performance at Las Vegas’ The Joint.