Watch Tenacious D and Jack White Team up for ‘Jack Gray’ Collaboration

Jack Black and Kyle Gass have released a new video blog documenting a recent meet-up with Jack White in Nashville, where the pair’s Tenacious D partnered with the musician to create a new song. Titled “Jack Gray,” the 17-minute video follows Tenacious D through their Nashville tour stop this summer as they visit White’s Third Man Records, as well as his home studio.

In the clip, White shows Black around Third Man, where Black cracks rock jokes. “So, Jack White just gave us the tour of the Third Man headquarters,” he says once he gets back in the car. “It’s an amazing facility.”

He continues, “Now we’re heading over to Jack White’s house to record a single. Me and Gass have been working on a jam—it’s not quite done, but I think that’s where Jack White gonna come in and help pull us over the finish line. This is a legendary collab. The D with Jack Black. Everyone’s been waiting for it. Now it’s here.”

The cameras aren’t allowed into the actual recording studio (or even in to Black’s house at all), so there’s no word on what the collaboration sounds like. After Tenacious D leave the house, Black notes, “We just finished recording a new song at Jack White’s home studio. I wish you could have been filming because it was magical. Me and KG kicked out the jams. In record time—that was a really fast recording session.” He adds of the song, recorded on an 8-track, “It’s stone cold jam.”

Tenacious D recently wrapped a seven-city American tour, which included stops in Nashville, Denver and Atlanta. Their most recent album, Post-Apocalypto, dropped last year.