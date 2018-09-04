Tenacious D Detail New Album, Web Series ‘Post-Apocalypto’

Tenacious D will release a new album and a new animated web show, both titled Post-Apocalypto, this fall. The six-part series will premiere on YouTube September 28th, while the album arrives November 2nd via Columbia Records.

The band shared a teaser for the Post-Apocalypto show, which opens with a nod to the infamous Indiana Jones “nuke the fridge” moment, with Jack Black and Kyle Gass emerging from a refrigerator to discover the world has been transformed into an apocalyptic wasteland. “What have we done to Mother Earth?” Black asks with plenty of melodramatic gravitas. Gass quips in response, “We didn’t do anything, did we?”

In the series, Tenacious D will save the world from the new forms of evil that have spawned in the wake of the nuclear blast. The duo’s adventures will include a visit to the White House, a trip in a time machine and a space adventure, all while they grapple with “some tried and true daddy issues.”

Black hand-drew every frame of the upcoming Post-Apocalypto series, hence the show’s simple and static animation style. All six episodes will feature new Tenacious D songs and the series will culminate with the release of Post-Apocalypto, the album.

Post-Apocalypto marks Tenacious D’s first album since 2012’s Rize of the Fenix. John Spiker produced the record, while Dave Grohl returned to provide drums. Post-Apocalypto is available to pre-order and will be available digitally, on CD, translucent green vinyl and as a limited edition vinyl picture disc.