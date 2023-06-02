Tenacious D Unleash Cover of ‘Wicked Game’ in Glorious Video

Tenacious D fans have spoken, and the rock duo has delivered. After the band’s viral rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” during a SiriusXM live session back in December — the cover quickly became a fan favorite at shows.

On Thursday, Black and Gass unleashed their official recording to the masses along with a music video featuring the pair nearly baring it all in a cheeky homage to Isaak’s visual. The studio track packs Black’s buttery vocals in their full glory, and while he doesn’t attempt the original’s full falsetto, his dedication to the cover brings its own gritty force. Trending ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale: The End of a Frustratingly Bad Season How ‘Dave’ Landed Drake and Brad Pitt in Wild Season Three Finale The Coercive World of No Jumper’s Adam22: ‘He Exploited Me From Day One’ Bob Dylan Makes His Classic Songs Seem Stunningly Brand-New on 'Shadow Kingdom'

Of course, in proper Tenacious D fashion, the accompanying visual features Black and Gass scampering across the beach in a tiger print onesie and white underwear, respectively. The video plays on the original, which follows the Heart Shaped World rockstar with supermodel Helena Christensen romping around around in the sand.

In May, the band shared their first new song since 2018 with “Video Games” — a banjo-powered ode complete with an animation directed by Adam Paloian and Chris “Oney” O’Neill. And last summer, the duo helped Beck assemble one of the most remarkable cover supergroups of all time during a special benefit concert for Victims First hosted by Judd Apatow at the famed Los Angeles venue Largo. Tenacious D, Dave Grohl, actor-singer John C. Reilly, and producer Greg Kurstin surprised the audience by joining Beck onstage as he performed Seals and Croft’s yacht rock standard, “Summer Breeze.”