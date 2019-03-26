Hear Motley Crue’s ‘Kickstart My Heart’ Sung in Style of Led Zeppelin, Ricky Martin

Anthony Vincent, the dexterous vocalist known for singing a single pop song in the style of up to 20 different artists, unveiled a new genre-hopping version of Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart.”

The song choice was tied to Vincent’s cameo appearance in Netflix’s new Crüe biopic, The Dirt, and he opened the cover with an impressive impression of lead singer Vince Neil. From there, Vincent filtered the track through the stylings of Ricky Martin’s late-Nineties Latin pop, Dean Martin’s classic crooning, the Prodigy’s big beat electro, Hall and Oates’ blue-eyed soul and more. Vincent even used his own mouth and a distortion effect to recreate the “Kickstart My Heart” guitar solo, and in the clip’s funniest moment, he cheekily “alternated” between the not-so-different styles of of Led Zeppelin and Greta Van Fleet.

Anthony Vincent broke out in 2014 when he released a cover of Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” sung in the style of 20 different singers, from Kurt Cobain and Frank Sinatra to Run-D.M.C. and Metallica. He’s continued to release tracks through his Ten Second Songs YouTube page, delivering multi-faceted covers of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” Ariana Grande’s “Problem,” Drake’s “In My Feelings,” System of a down’s “Chop Suey!” and more.