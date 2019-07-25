John Prine, Third Eye Blind, Spiritualized Join ‘Ten Bands One Cause’ Vinyl Campaign

John Prince, Third Eye Blind, Spiritualized and the Mark Lanegan Band are among the artists who will take part in the the 6th annual Ten Bands One Cause pink vinyl campaign to raise money Gilda’s Club NYC, a charity that provides support for cancer patients and their loved ones.

Throughout September and October, the Ten Bands One Cause campaign – a partnership between record labels and music distribution company the Orchard – will also release limited edition pink vinyl albums from Sunn O))), Amanda Palmer, Courtney Marie Andrews, Mark Lanegan, Colter Wall and Lacuna Coil.

Four of the albums released as part of the campaign are new releases: Sunn O)))’s Pyroclasts, Lacuna Coil’s Black Anima, Mark Lanegan Band’s Somebody’s Knocking and Third Eye Blind’s just-announced Screamer.

Past participants have included Run the Jewels, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jason Isbell and Modest Mouse. The 2019 releases will coincide with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, and all proceeds will benefit Gilda’s Club NYC.

“When someone gets diagnosed with cancer it impacts everyone who is close to them – in many different ways. The daily routine of life now includes doctors’ visits, weekly treatments and unprecedented medical expenses, Lily Safani, CEO, Gilda’s Club NYC said in a statement. “The new ‘routine’ is difficult to manage and navigate alone. But at Gilda’s Club NYC, we help cancer patients and their families learn how to live with a cancer diagnosis – through our support groups, educational lectures, and classes. It’s important to know you aren’t alone and at Gilda’s Club, you never are.”

Ten Bands One Cause 2019 Pink Vinyl Releases

Amanda Palmer – There Will Be No Intermission

Colter Wall – Colter Wall

John Prine – In Spite Of Ourselves

Courtney Marie Andrews – May Your Kindness Remain

Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt

Lacuna Coil – Black Anima

Third Eye Blind – Screamer

Mark Lanegan Band – Somebody’s Knocking

Saves The Day – Through Being Cool

Sunn O))) – Pyroclasts