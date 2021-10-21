 Tems Enjoys Wild Night Out in New Video for 'Crazy Tings' - Rolling Stone
Tems Enjoys Wild Night Out in New Video for ‘Crazy Tings’

Track appears on rising Nigerian singer-songwriter’s latest EP If Orange Was a Place

Fresh off Tems’ sold-out U.S. tour, the rising Nigerian singer-songwriter has dropped the new video for “Crazy Tings,” a track from Tems’ recent EP If Orange Was a Place.

The video captures an eventful night out on the town where “crazy things are happening” all around the singer as she travels from her house to the streets to the bar and finally to the dance floor.

Rolling Stone recently spoke to Tems about her breakthrough, which includes hanging out with Rihanna, signing a major-label deal with Sony’s RCA/Since ’93, featuring on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy track “Fountains,” and dropping If Orange Was a Place.

“God has given me this purpose, and it’s just happening,” Tems told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t choose my voice. I didn’t choose to love music. Every time I hear any type of music, I hear melodies in my head in thousands, and I’m just picking one. I didn’t make myself this way.”

