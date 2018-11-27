Tekashi 6ix9ine Releases New Album Amid Legal Troubles

Dummy Boy, the latest full-length project from rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, was positioned as a potential breakthrough project for the controversial artist. After narrowly escaping prison last month on a charge of using a child in a sexual performance that had been hanging over his entire career, his new album wrangled some of the biggest collaborators in hip-hop, including Kanye West and Nicki Minaj. After some delays, Dummy Boy arrived on Tuesday afternoon. 6ix9ine, though, was still in custody for a series of federal charges that could keep him in prison for 32 years to life after his bail was denied last week.

Dummy Boy‘s original release date was set for Friday, November 23rd, but was postponed when 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) was apprehended on Sunday night alongside four of his associates and suspected gang members. He was charged with racketeering and firearm charges, and is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, according to TMZ.

In addition to West and Minaj, Dummy Boy features Atlanta stars Gunna and Lil Baby and fellow New York new-schooler A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The project also features Bobby Shmurda on its opening track, “Stoopid.” Shmurda, who rose to prominence in 2014 with the hit “Hot Nigga,” is currently serving a 7-year sentence for conspiracy and weapons possession charges. He’s the closest parallel to Tekashi 6ix9ine in modern hip-hop: a young, ascendant star from New York City with immediate legal troubles whose rapid rise was followed quickly by a lengthy prison sentence.

On Monday, Hernandez’ trial date was set for September 4th, 2019. Unless a bail appeal is successful, he will remain in custody until at least that date. At his arraignment last week, Hernandez’ attorney, Lance Lazzaro, offered to surrender Hernandez’ passport and over $1 million and enter into house arrest, but it was denied.