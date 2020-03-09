Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Walk Free in August 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine, a.k.a. 23-year-old rapper Daniel Hernandez, will be released from prison on August 2nd, 2020. According to Complex, the date was confirmed by Hernandez’s legal representative, Lance Lazzaro.

Hernandez was facing 37 years to life on federal racketeering charges, but his sentence was reduced to two years in prison plus five years of supervised probation in December 2019 in a dramatic trial that included the interruption of Hernandez’s alleged father, whom he claimed he hadn’t seen since the third grade. The reduced sentence came as a result of his cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

“I find it difficult to find the right words to express what my life has been like for the last year,” the rapper wrote in an apology letter to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer prior to his sentencing. “It honestly feels like my world is crashing down. There is no excuse, no justification and no apology good enough in this world to explain my crimes.”

“While I have been incarcerated, I have had time to reflect on the recklessness and foolishness of my decisions,” he continued. “I’m happy that the public was able to witness me dealing with the consequences of my actions because I feel like it sheds a light on what can come from gang affiliation. I know that this is part of the plan that God has for me and I am confident that I am ready to face this thing head-on.”

Hernandez first pleaded not guilty to the racketeering and firearms charges, then pleaded guilty in February 2019. While incarcerated, he signed a record deal with his previous label, 10K Projects. Last fall, Showtime and Rolling Stone announced they’re teaming up for a three-part docuseries about Hernandez, titled SuperVillain, based on RS’ 2019 feature, Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Supervillain.