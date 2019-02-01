Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the embattled rapper embroiled in a mounting series of federal counts of racketeering, has pleaded guilty to eight counts according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

6ix9ine — or Daniel Hernandez — had previously pleaded not guilty since his arrest in November. Denied bail, he has spent the ensuing months in custody, and reports from his lawyer at the time, Lance Lazzaro, proclaimed his innocence.

This week, though, three of Hernandez’ associates and alleged gang members involved in his racketeering case were indicted, and reports surfaced that Hernandez was potentially cooperating with the prosecution in some capacity. He pleaded guilty on Saturday, January 26, and the plea was made public on Friday, February 1.

The charges Hernandez pleaded guilty to include weapons possession, armed robbery and dealing narcotics, including fentanyl and heroin.