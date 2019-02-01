×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Kacey Musgraves Adds New Oh, What a World Tour Dates Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

The rapper, facing 32 years to life in prison, will cooperate with the prosecution for charges of racketeering, weapons possession and dealing heroin and fentanyl

By

Reporter

Brendan Klinkenberg's Most Recent Stories

View All
July 11, 2018 - Manhattan, NY, USA - Daniel Hernandez, aka, Tekashi 69, aka 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (Credit Image: © Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News/TNS via ZUMA Wire)

Manhattan, NY, USA - Daniel Hernandez, aka, Tekashi 69, aka 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News/TNS via ZUMA Wire)

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the embattled rapper embroiled in a mounting series of federal counts of racketeering, has pleaded guilty to eight counts according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

6ix9ine — or Daniel Hernandez — had previously pleaded not guilty since his arrest in November. Denied bail, he has spent the ensuing months in custody, and reports from his lawyer at the time, Lance Lazzaro, proclaimed his innocence.

This week, though, three of Hernandez’ associates and alleged gang members involved in his racketeering case were indicted, and reports surfaced that Hernandez was potentially cooperating with the prosecution in some capacity. He pleaded guilty on Saturday, January 26, and the plea was made public on Friday, February 1.

The charges Hernandez pleaded guilty to include weapons possession, armed robbery and dealing narcotics, including fentanyl and heroin.

In This Article: Hip Hop, Tekashi 6ix9ine

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad