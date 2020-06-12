Watch Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj’s Colorful New ‘Trollz’ Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj have teamed up for the new song and video for “Trollz.” The track follows 6ix9ine’s “Gooba,” which is the first song he unveiled a little more than a month after being released from prison early due to coronavirus concerns. The rapper is serving the remainder of his sentence under house arrest and is under federal supervision.

In the colorful new video, the pair address haters head-on in the lyrics. “I know you don’t like me, you wanna fight me/You don’t want no problems at your party? Don’t invite me,” 6ix9ine raps. “I don’t worry ’bout you niggas, please stop talking ’bout me/Always talkin’ bout me ’cause you looking for the clouty.”

“They get nervous when it’s Nicki on the roster,” Minaj raps. “Somebody ushered this nigga into a clinic/My flow’s still sick, I ain’t talkin’ a pandemic/I write my own lyrics, a lot of these bitches gimmicks/They study Nicki style, now all of them want to mimic.”

The pair are donating a portion of the proceeds from sales of the song as well as related merchandise to the Bail Project per Nicki Minaj’s Instagram post. “A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject],” the rapper wrote. “The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter“

6ix9ine’s “Gooba” debuted at Number Two on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Song’s Chart in late May. Meanwhile, Minaj scored her first Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 in May with her feature on the remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So.”